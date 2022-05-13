Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested after making threat with gun

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after witnesses say he threatened someone with a gun.

According to Gainesville police department reports, 25-year-old Evan Clemens-Eads was in an argument with the victim.

The victim says Clemens-Eads put his hand on a gun in his waistband and said “I got a bullet for you.”

Clemens-Eads then went to his car.

The victim attempted to punch him.

Neither of the men were injured.

A witness claimed Clemens-Eads was the aggressor and no gun was found.

He is being held in the Alachua County Jail on charges of aggravated assault.

TRENDING STORY: Teen arrested in connection with Lake City homicide case

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
A Marion County teacher is accused of using drugs on the grounds of an elementary school....
Marion County elementary school teacher accused of bringing drugs to school

Latest News

The ARC of North Florida is hosting its 12th annual golf tournament fundraiser
Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns after two year hiatus
Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns
Gainesville man arrested after making shooting threat
Baby formula shortage: How North Central Florida parents are affected
Baby formula shortage: How North Central Florida parents are affected