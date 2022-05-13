Gainesville man arrested after making threat with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after witnesses say he threatened someone with a gun.
According to Gainesville police department reports, 25-year-old Evan Clemens-Eads was in an argument with the victim.
The victim says Clemens-Eads put his hand on a gun in his waistband and said “I got a bullet for you.”
Clemens-Eads then went to his car.
The victim attempted to punch him.
Neither of the men were injured.
A witness claimed Clemens-Eads was the aggressor and no gun was found.
He is being held in the Alachua County Jail on charges of aggravated assault.
