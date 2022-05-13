Gainesville man arrested after making threat with gun

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after witnesses say he threatened someone with a gun.

According to Gainesville police department reports, 25-year-old Evan Clemens-Eads was in an argument with the victim.

The victim says Clemens-Eads put his hand on a gun in his waistband and said “I got a bullet for you.”

Clemens-Eads then went to his car.

The victim attempted to punch him.

Neither of the men were injured.

A witness claimed Clemens-Eads was the aggressor and no gun was found.

He is being held in the Alachua County Jail on charges of aggravated assault.

