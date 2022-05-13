Gator lacrosse team advances in NCAA tourney, beats Mercer, 19-12

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 7 seed Florida lacrosse team took care of business Friday’s NCAA tournament opener, sailing past Mercer, 19-12 at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. Florida (16-4) extended its overall winning streak to 14 and has now won a first round NCAA game every year since 2018.

Ashley Gonzalez led the Gators with a career-high five goals, including back-to-back tallies in the second quarter to make the score 9-5 Gators. The game, which was a rematch of a 19-5 rout by Florida back on March 30, was tied 4-4 late in the first quarter, until Danielle Pavinelli struck with three seconds left in the period to shift momentum to UF. Pavinelli scored four goals.

Emma Lopinto added a hat trick for Florida, while Paisley Eagan and Maggi Hall netted two goals apiece.

Florida advances to face the winner between Stanford and Jacksonville on Sunday at 4 p.m.

