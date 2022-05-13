Gator softball team surges past Kentucky, 9-3, reaches SEC semifinals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Freshmen Kendra Falby and Reagan Walsh each tallied three hits, and No. 5 seed Florida scored six runs in the first two innings to pull away from No. 4 seed Kentucky, 9-3 in Thursday’s SEC quarterfinal matchup at KSP Stadium. Florida (43-15) awaits the winner of Thursday’s late matchup between Ole Miss and top seed Arkansas.

Florida got to work early and wore out UK pitching. The Wildcats were on their third hurler before the second inning was over. Leading 1-0 in the top of the first, Walsh ripped a two-run single over the head of the third baseman to give UF a 3-0 lead after a half inning.

With the bases loaded and one out in the second, Charla Echols hit a ground-rule double to right field. Walsh followed with her third RBI, and Florida led, 6-2 through two innings.

Skylar Wallace capped the scoring with a solo homer in the sixth. Elizabeth Hightower collected the win in the circle, allowing three earned runs on five hits in four and a third innings. Rylee Trlicek picked up the save by tossing the final two and two thirds innings.

Friday’s SEC Semifinals:

Tennessee vs. Missouri, 3:00

Florida vs. Ole Miss / Arkansas, 5:30

