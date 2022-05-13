Advertisement

HCA North Florida nurses recognized

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville hospital is being recognized for having one of the best nursing units in its hospital system.

HCA Florida North Florida hospital’s west end emergency nursing unit earned the 2022 unit of distinction award from the company.

The award goes to the top five percent in performance in their field.

HCA Healthcare employs more than ninety thousand nurses across the United States.

