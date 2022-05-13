HCA North Florida nurses recognized

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville hospital is being recognized for having one of the best nursing units in its hospital system.

HCA Florida North Florida hospital’s west end emergency nursing unit earned the 2022 unit of distinction award from the company.

The award goes to the top five percent in performance in their field.

HCA Healthcare employs more than ninety thousand nurses across the United States.

TRENDING STORY: Baby formula shortage: How North Central Florida parents are affected

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.