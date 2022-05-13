Marion County Pets: Brownie, Fleece, and Yogurt

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Brownie. Now she may be a chunky six-year-old girl but she is quick on her paws. And she can steal a feather toy out of your hands quicker than she can steal your heart.

Next is six-year-old Fleece. Fleece is a free-spirit kind of pup looking for a buddy. If you like being silly and having fun, Fleece would be the perfect forever friend for you.

Lastly, say good morning to Yogurt. She likes the easy-going life. Car rides, meeting new friends, and going for walks are her favorites.

For the rest of May, all adoptions are just $25!

The reduced fee includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

