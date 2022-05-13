MCSO High School Senior Career Expo

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Graduating high school seniors in Marion County got the opportunity to apply for jobs in law enforcement. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office hosted their high school senior career expo for students graduating and looking for a job.

Other agencies in the county including the Ocala, Belleview, and Dunnellon police departments were there to answer questions as both civilian and sworn positions are open.

“For us, it’s very important that we’re working and giving back to the community that we grew up in. As I see these high school kids coming in I think it’s a good plan for them and an easy way to back just join up right away and the road is paved for you if you’re just willing to come to work,” said public relations director Paul Bloom.

Some requirements are being 18 years old, having a high school diploma or GED, and having a Florida driver’s license.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.