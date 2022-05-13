Owners Elizabeth and Phil Guadagno announced they are selling the North Florida Speedway

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It is the final lap for the owners of North Florida Speedway.

After 16 years, owners Elizabeth and Phil Guadagno announced on Facebook they are selling the dirt track south of Lake City.

To all our NFS Family(racers and fans). I’m saddened to say we did sell the track. Some of you will be happy. Let’s see... Posted by North Florida Speedway on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

They didn’t indicate who the buyer is but said they took less than what they could have to make sure the property remains a race track.

No sale is yet recorded on the property appraiser’s website, but the facility’s working value was last assessed as $212,000.

