P.K. Yonge soccer player Sally Schackow signs with Eastern Florida State College

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After leading the P.K. Yonge girls soccer team to a record of 14-2-2, center midfielder Sally Schackow has announced her college of choice.

Schackow, who scored 6 goals to go along with 6 assists in her senior season, signed on Friday to play at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, the reigning national champion in NJCAA Division I.

Schackow was coached by her mom in high school and felt the player-coach relationship worked out.

“I really liked having her as the coach,” said Schackow. “She pushes me really hard, but she’s there relationally and it’s really nice.”

Schackow enjoyed being able to practice with her new teammates before committing and felt the fit was ideal.

