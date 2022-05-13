Advertisement

P.K. Yonge sprinter running off to DII college program

Jaleal Thomas commits to Lenoir-Rhyne
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On the week of the FHSAA Track & Field state championship meets, P.K. Yonge sprinter Jaleal Thomas was quick to act as well. The Blue Wave senior signed his letter of intent on Thursday to race for Lenoir-Rhyne, a Division II power in Hickory, North Carolina.

Thomas owns career-best times of 11.68 in the 100 meters and 24.55 in the 200 meters. If you can move like that, what better way to get from Point A to Point B?

“I just like putting it all out there and leaving it there,” said Thomas. “I like sprinting because it’s been in my family for generations.”

Lenoir-Rhyne’s men’s track and field team recently finished third at the South Atlantic Conference meet.

