P.K. Yonge sprinter running off to DII college program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On the week of the FHSAA Track & Field state championship meets, P.K. Yonge sprinter Jaleal Thomas was quick to act as well. The Blue Wave senior signed his letter of intent on Thursday to race for Lenoir-Rhyne, a Division II power in Hickory, North Carolina.

Thomas owns career-best times of 11.68 in the 100 meters and 24.55 in the 200 meters. If you can move like that, what better way to get from Point A to Point B?

“I just like putting it all out there and leaving it there,” said Thomas. “I like sprinting because it’s been in my family for generations.”

Lenoir-Rhyne’s men’s track and field team recently finished third at the South Atlantic Conference meet.

