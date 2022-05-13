Region softball playoff round-up: Fort White tops Lafayette

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fort White softball team defended home field against Lafayette in their Class 1A Region Semifinal contest, winning 3-1, on Thursday, to advance to the Regional Final against Union County on May 17.

The Indians scored two of their three runs off the bat of N’Coreyia Atkins, who drove in a run in the bottom of the 2nd and 3rd innings off an extra base hit. Kadence Compton struck out five hornets and only yielded one run in a complete game performance to help Fort White keep their dream of playing for a state title alive and well.

Other Scores from Class 1A:

Union County downed Madison County 10-6.

Dixie County edged Trenton 6-5.

Taylor knocked off Williston 8-6.

In Class 5A, Gainesville High pounded Milton 12-2, and Vanguard got blanked by Middleburg 10-0.

