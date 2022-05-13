Advertisement

Region softball playoff round-up: Fort White tops Lafayette

Gainesville, Union County, and Dixie County all advance to the Regional Final
Teams fight through the bracket in Classes 1A, 5A, and 7A.
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fort White softball team defended home field against Lafayette in their Class 1A Region Semifinal contest, winning 3-1, on Thursday, to advance to the Regional Final against Union County on May 17.

The Indians scored two of their three runs off the bat of N’Coreyia Atkins, who drove in a run in the bottom of the 2nd and 3rd innings off an extra base hit. Kadence Compton struck out five hornets and only yielded one run in a complete game performance to help Fort White keep their dream of playing for a state title alive and well.

Other Scores from Class 1A:

Union County downed Madison County 10-6.

Dixie County edged Trenton 6-5.

Taylor knocked off Williston 8-6.

In Class 5A, Gainesville High pounded Milton 12-2, and Vanguard got blanked by Middleburg 10-0.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
A Marion County teacher is accused of using drugs on the grounds of an elementary school....
Marion County elementary school teacher accused of bringing drugs to school

Latest News

Florida's Charla Echols bats during the Gators' game against the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday,...
Gator softball team surges past Kentucky, 9-3, reaches SEC semifinals
Connor Wetherington of Santa Fe High School and other Class 2A boys javelin competitors walk on...
FHSAA State Track & Field: Class 2A Results
Santa Fe H.S.
Region baseball playoff round-up: Santa Fe falls in 10 innings
Pressly Stadium, Wednesday
FHSAA State Track & Field: Class 1A Results