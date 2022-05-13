Sex offender convicted of child porn possession
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal jury in Gainesville convicted a sex offender of possession of child porn today.
36-year-old Matthew Ostrander, who is originally from Missouri, was arrested in September for failing to register as a sex offender.
He was in possession of more than four hundred computer-generated images depicting children engaging in sex.
He has a previous child porn conviction from 2017.
His sentencing hearing is set for august 2nd.
