Sex offender convicted of child porn possession

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal jury in Gainesville convicted a sex offender of possession of child porn today.

36-year-old Matthew Ostrander, who is originally from Missouri, was arrested in September for failing to register as a sex offender.

He was in possession of more than four hundred computer-generated images depicting children engaging in sex.

He has a previous child porn conviction from 2017.

His sentencing hearing is set for august 2nd.

