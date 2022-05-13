Advertisement

Sex offender convicted of child porn possession

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal jury in Gainesville convicted a sex offender of possession of child porn today.

36-year-old Matthew Ostrander, who is originally from Missouri, was arrested in September for failing to register as a sex offender.

He was in possession of more than four hundred computer-generated images depicting children engaging in sex.

He has a previous child porn conviction from 2017.

His sentencing hearing is set for august 2nd.

TRENDING STORY: UFPD investigating vandalism of Albert and Alberta statues

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
A Marion County teacher is accused of using drugs on the grounds of an elementary school....
Marion County elementary school teacher accused of bringing drugs to school

Latest News

A nurse practitioner at UF Health reflected on her journey in Ukraine helping refugees
A nurse practitioner at UF Health reflected on her journey in Ukraine helping refugees
More than four hundred images were in his possession.
Man convicted in child porn case
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Two adults and two dogs escape safely from a mobile home fire in Reddick
Two adults and two dogs escape safely from a mobile home fire in Reddick