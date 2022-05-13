Advertisement

Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns after two year hiatus

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nationwide food drive is returning to a mailbox near you.

Stamp Out Hunger is back after a two year hiatus.

Tomorrow, non-perishable donations will be collected next to your mailbox.

Mail carriers will then collect the food.

In the sunshine state, Farm Share is the food bank receiving the donations from the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Over three and a half million Floridians are expected to receive food from the drive.

