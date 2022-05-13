Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns after two year hiatus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nationwide food drive is returning to a mailbox near you.

Stamp Out Hunger is back after a two year hiatus.

Tomorrow, non-perishable donations will be collected next to your mailbox.

Mail carriers will then collect the food.

In the sunshine state, Farm Share is the food bank receiving the donations from the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Over three and a half million Floridians are expected to receive food from the drive.

TRENDING STORY: The ARC of North Florida is hosting its 12th annual golf tournament fundraiser

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.