Student arrested for bringing loaded handgun to an Alachua County middle school

Alachua County Public School student brings gun to school
Alachua County Public School student brings gun to school(ASO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a student accused of bringing a handgun to school. Deputies say they recovered the fully loaded gun at Fort Clarke Middle School.

They say Jaylan Hillman, 15, took a gun that belongs to his mother to school without her knowing about it. He then brought it to the middle school.

Hillman is charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and burglary of a conveyance.

