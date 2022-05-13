Student arrested for bringing loaded handgun to an Alachua County middle school
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a student accused of bringing a handgun to school. Deputies say they recovered the fully loaded gun at Fort Clarke Middle School.
They say Jaylan Hillman, 15, took a gun that belongs to his mother to school without her knowing about it. He then brought it to the middle school.
Hillman is charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and burglary of a conveyance.
