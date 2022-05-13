Student arrested for bringing loaded handgun to an Alachua County middle school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a student accused of bringing a handgun to school. Deputies say they recovered the fully loaded gun at Fort Clarke Middle School.

They say Jaylan Hillman, 15, took a gun that belongs to his mother to school without her knowing about it. He then brought it to the middle school.

Hillman is charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and burglary of a conveyance.

Fifteen year old Fort Clarke Middle School student Jaylan Hillman, was arrested today after bringing a fully loaded and... Posted by Alachua County Sheriff on Friday, May 13, 2022

