Teen arrested in connection with Lake City homicide case
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen is behind bars in lake city on suspicion of homicide.
15-year-old Antarious Fluellen was arrested in connection with a killing from late last year.
On October 26th Lake City police officers responded to Cedar Park Apartments on Bascom Norris Drive.
They found the victim, 17-year-old Cameron Minter, dead on the grass.
Officers say he was shot in the head.
The day after the killing, a crowd gathered outside the Columbia County courthouse to protest gun violence.
