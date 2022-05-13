Advertisement

Teen arrested in connection with Lake City homicide case

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen is behind bars in lake city on suspicion of homicide.

15-year-old Antarious Fluellen was arrested in connection with a killing from late last year.

On October 26th Lake City police officers responded to Cedar Park Apartments on Bascom Norris Drive.

They found the victim, 17-year-old Cameron Minter, dead on the grass.

Officers say he was shot in the head.

The day after the killing, a crowd gathered outside the Columbia County courthouse to protest gun violence.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

