Teen arrested in connection with Lake City homicide case

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen is behind bars in lake city on suspicion of homicide.

15-year-old Antarious Fluellen was arrested in connection with a killing from late last year.

On October 26th Lake City police officers responded to Cedar Park Apartments on Bascom Norris Drive.

They found the victim, 17-year-old Cameron Minter, dead on the grass.

Officers say he was shot in the head.

The day after the killing, a crowd gathered outside the Columbia County courthouse to protest gun violence.

TRENDING STORY: Levy County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen officers

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.