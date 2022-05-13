Advertisement

Two adults and two dogs escape safely from a mobile home fire in Reddick

By Taylor Simpson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - It was around 11:40 Wednesday night in Reddick when Shane Bass and Tina Stroud were asleep and heard their dogs making a lot of noise.

“The dogs were scratching at the door so I woke him up telling him I thought I smelled and seen the smoke. He jumps out of the bed and opens up the bedroom door and when he does the bottom of the refrigerator is already on fire,” said Stroud.

They both said they were able to get out of their trailer safely with both of their dogs but all their belongings are gone.

“They’re like our angels,” said Stroud.

The fire spread to a storage building full of furniture and a barn that was full of hay. Stroud added their dogs will always be part of their family.

“They saved us because if they wouldn’t have scratched at that door we wouldn’t be here. The fire chief said it was an electrical problem with the refrigerator and the whole place just melted.”

Shane Bass said he’s happy everyone got out alive.

“Seconds that was it just a matter of seconds I’m just grateful I got my lady, my dogs.”

According to Marion County Fire Rescue officials, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said the mobile home, barn, and RV are a total loss as a result of the fire.

“God bless the fire department and the lady who helped us,” said Bass.

They are staying at a hotel in Ocala, where the Red Cross gave them enough money to stay until Saturday.

There’s a GoFundMe link below to donate.

Click here: mobile home fire

