Weekend Planner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The weekend is here and there are plenty of things to do across our area.

If home improvement, outdoor festivals, and singing like it’s the seventies, is something that you want to do, then here are some fun events going on all across North-Central Florida.

The semi-annual Parade of Homes will tour 21 beautiful homes in 13 different neighborhoods this weekend.

The event runs from noon until 5 pm on both Saturday and Sunday and locations vary throughout Alachua County. Admission is free!

Coon Hollow’s Spring Sunflower Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 2 pm.

Enjoy locally grown produce, concessions, and tour Nana’s Country Store and Bakeshop.

Don’t forget to bring a vase to bring your flowers home in, as they have limited vases available for purchase.

Admission is $8 and includes two sunflowers, a wagon ride, farm animal visits, a sack slide, and spectacular photo opportunities with all the sunflowers.

The Marion Theatre is hosting a sing-a-long event, so if you ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a T-bird or a pink lady but never quite felt cool enough to pull it off?

Well, now is your chance to don those pink jackets, grease up those quiffs and let your inhibitions go for an evening where you are the star.

You’ll learn to hand jive while singing along and dancing along to the lyrics as they are shown on screen.

The event kicks off at 3 pm and goes until 8 pm on Saturday with ticket prices being $24 for adults and $10 for students, just be sure to bring a student id.

If you plan on playing on a sports team during the 2022-2023 school year, ufUF Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute will be providing free sports physicals for all athletes.

The free clinic will be open from 8 am through noon on Saturday, May 14th and is located at 3450 Hull Road in Gainesville on the 2nd floor.

All forms must be signed by a parent or guardian prior to physicals being taken. Forms can be found at fhsaa.Org, just search ‘el2 form’ on that page.

Also this weekend on the UF campus, Gator lacrosse, and NCAA tennis.

