8th grader arrested at Fort Clarke Middle School for bringing a gun to school

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The turquoise and black gun belonged to 15-year-old Jaylan Hillman’s mother and he took it to school without her knowing.

“School officials had a conversation with him and when they chose to search his bag after that initial contact is when they discovered the firearm,” said ASO public information officer Kaley Behl.

Hillman is in 8th grade and his fellow classmate Keith Torres gave his thoughts on him bringing a gun to school.

“Me hearing that it could hurt my safety and other kids safety at the school.”

When Torres heard hillman got the gun by stealing it from his mom he relayed the message that guns are not bad but should remain at home.

“I can see guns being in a household being a protective system if someone breaks in, but I would say they should be somewhere safe so their kids wouldn’t be get a hold of it. Because you will always see little kids on the news shooting themselves in the head with a gun.”

Behl said parents should speak their kids about gun safety and how they’re not allowed on school campuses.

“For parents that do choose to own firearms that you keep your guns secure and that you talk to your kids about gun safety and why they’re not allowed to be in possession of them on school campus.”

Hillman is being charged with theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon on school grounds and burglary of a conveyance.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.