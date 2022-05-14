Advertisement

Alachua County announces CHOICES grant program

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission is asking for proposals from governmental and non-profit agencies for an application to receive the CHOICES Grant.

The CHOICES Grant is a reimbursement-style grant that is meant to aid agencies that provide medical care.

In turn, it then assists uninsured Alachua County residents with health care needs.

The grant amount is 465,000 dollars every year.

All proposals must be completed electronically here no later than 5 PM on May 31st.

