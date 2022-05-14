Advertisement

Barricaded suspect at Treehouse Village Apartments surrenders to officers

After more than five hours, a standoff between Gainesville Police and an armed suspect has come to an end.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After more than five hours, a standoff between Gainesville Police and an armed suspect has come to an end.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a disturbance at the Treehouse Village Apartments in southwest Gainesville. Officers say an armed suspect was barricaded inside a unit.

Negotiators were able to convince the suspect to surrender. No one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
A Marion County teacher is accused of using drugs on the grounds of an elementary school....
Marion County elementary school teacher accused of bringing drugs to school

Latest News

Century Tower on the University of Florida’s campus glowed blue Friday night for a reason.
UF’s Century Tower glows blue to honor the passing of an officer
UF’s Campus Tower glows blue to honor the passing of an officer
One person is dead and three others are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Marion County.
Deadly crash kills one and sends three to Marion County hospital
Dixie County, Fort White reach state 1A semis
Deadly crash kills one and sends three to Marion County hospital