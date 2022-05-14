Barricaded suspect at Treehouse Village Apartments surrenders to officers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After more than five hours, a standoff between Gainesville Police and an armed suspect has come to an end.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a disturbance at the Treehouse Village Apartments in southwest Gainesville. Officers say an armed suspect was barricaded inside a unit.

Negotiators were able to convince the suspect to surrender. No one was hurt in the incident.

