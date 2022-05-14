Advertisement

Deadly crash kills one and sends three to Marion County hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and three others are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Marion County.

State troopers say a pickup truck was headed west on county road 326 Friday afternoon.

Near NW 160th avenue, the truck tried to pass a car but ran off the road.

The car swerved to avoid the truck and crashed as well.

A passenger in the car died and two others were rushed to the hospital along with the truck driver.

