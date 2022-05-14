Deadly crash kills one and sends three to Marion County hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and three others are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Marion County.

State troopers say a pickup truck was headed west on county road 326 Friday afternoon.

Near NW 160th avenue, the truck tried to pass a car but ran off the road.

The car swerved to avoid the truck and crashed as well.

A passenger in the car died and two others were rushed to the hospital along with the truck driver.

