Advertisement

FHSAA State Track & Field: Class 3A Results

Vanguard scores points in two events in state competition
Knights, Tigers, Hurricanes represent in 3A meet
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The state of Florida’s top track and field athletes are in Gainesville this week for the FHSAA state championship meet at Pressly Stadium on the UF campus. One standout in Friday’s Class 3A meet was Columbia’s Seth Stockton.

Stockton soared 47 feet, 7 inches to claim second place in the boys triple jump. Stockton’s effort marked the only points scored for the Tigers in the meet.

Vanguard also gave North Central Florida some points representation. The Knights’ boys 4x800 meter relay team took third place in 7:58.13, while Pippa Worden was seventh in the girls 1600 meters in 5:03.08.

Action in the FHSAA meet wraps up with the 4A championships on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
Holly Heights Shooting
Breaking: Two injured, two detained after shooting in Holly Heights
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
BREAKING: Gilchrist County deputies arrest student in connection with bomb threats

Latest News

Regan Walsh bats during the Gators' game against the Kentucky Wildcats at the 2022 SEC...
Gator softball team falls to Arkansas in SEC tourney semis, 4-1
Jonathan Fischer of Fort White stands on the mound during the Class 1A Region title game.
Region baseball playoff round-up: Fort White wins first region title in school history
Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex, Friday
Gator men’s tennis team rolls into NCAA quarterfinals, beats UNC, 4-0
Gators improve to 12-13 in SEC
UF baseball team opens series at Missouri with a bang, 13-1