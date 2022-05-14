FHSAA State Track & Field: Class 3A Results

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The state of Florida’s top track and field athletes are in Gainesville this week for the FHSAA state championship meet at Pressly Stadium on the UF campus. One standout in Friday’s Class 3A meet was Columbia’s Seth Stockton.

Stockton soared 47 feet, 7 inches to claim second place in the boys triple jump. Stockton’s effort marked the only points scored for the Tigers in the meet.

Vanguard also gave North Central Florida some points representation. The Knights’ boys 4x800 meter relay team took third place in 7:58.13, while Pippa Worden was seventh in the girls 1600 meters in 5:03.08.

Action in the FHSAA meet wraps up with the 4A championships on Saturday.

