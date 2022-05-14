Gator men’s tennis team rolls into NCAA quarterfinals, beats UNC, 4-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator men’s tennis team is three wins away form back-to-back NCAA team championships. No. 2 seed Florida blanked North Carolina, 4-0 in Friday’s round of sixteen matchup in Gainesville. Florida advances to the quarterfinals next week in Champaign, Illinois.

Florida claimed the lone doubles point for the 21st consecutive match, thanks to victories by the tandem of Sam Riffice / Ben Shelton (6-4) and Duarte Vale / Nate Bonnetto (7-6).

Florida earned its sweep through singles wins by Shelton (6-0, 6-1), Josh Goodger (6-1, 6-2), and Vale (6-4, 7-6).

Florida’s women were not as fortunate and fell in their Super Regional to No. 1 seed North Carolina, 4-0.

