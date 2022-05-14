Advertisement

Gator softball team falls to Arkansas in SEC tourney semis, 4-1

Florida misses SEC title game for the first since since 2017
Regan Walsh bats during the Gators' game against the Kentucky Wildcats at the 2022 SEC Tournament on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Katie Seashole Pressly Softball Stadium in Gainesville, FL / UAA Communications photo by Hannah White(Hannah White | HannahWhite)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -SEC tournament top seed Arkansas has turned KSP Stadium in Gainesville into Fayetteville South. The Razorbacks rallied to beat the fifth-seeded Gators on Friday, 4-1 to reach their first conference title game in 23 years. Arkansas (43-9) also improves to 5-0 at Florida’s home stadium this year. This time, all it took was one mistake-filled inning by Florida.

UF took a 1-0 lead on a first inning sacrifice fly by Charla Echols, but couldn’t muster any further offense against SEC Pitcher of the Year Chenise Delce. Florida had only five hits.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, things fell apart for the Gators when the Razorbacks loaded the bases. With one out, reliever Rylee Trlicek threw wild to home on a ball hit back to her, allowing two runs to score. Arkansas ended the inning with four runs scored on balls that didn’t leave the infield.

Saturday’s title game between Arkansas and No. 7 seed Missouri will assure a first-time tournament champion. The Tigers advanced by shutting out Tennessee, 3-0. Mizzou has yet to allow a run in the tournament.

Florida (43-16) will await its at-large selection to the NCAA tournament on Sunday.

