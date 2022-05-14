Palatka woman arrested after standoff in Gainesville apartment

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka woman was arrested in Gainesville after she threatened another woman with a gun.

Gainesville police report that 24-year-old Tiernee Simmons was in an argument with someone they knew after getting a haircut from them.

Police say Simmons pulled a black handgun on the victim before another witness called 911.

Gainesville Police officers arrived at the scene, where Simmons had locked herself in the apartment in southeast Gainesville before surrendering after hours passed by.

Simmons is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

