Advertisement

Region baseball playoff round-up: Fort White wins first region title in school history

Dixie County downs Chiefland 9-1 to set up state semifinal game with Fort White
All-NCFL matchup coming up in 1A baseball
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) - The Fort White baseball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit, on the road, to edge Lafayette 3-2 in the Class 1A Region championship game to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

After trailing 2-0 all the way until the top of the 6th, Tucker Hardee mashed a solo home run over the right field fence to cut the deficit to 2-1. Once the tying run came across, Daniel Gonzalez hit a slow chopper to short with two outs and beat the throw to first as Clayton Fleming touched home to give the Indians the eventual game-winning run. Fort White will appear in the state final four for the first time as a program.

In the other Class 1A Region title game, Dixie County hammered Chiefland 9-1. The Bears scored a run in five of the seven innings. They had built a dominant 7-0 lead by the bottom of the 3rd, and tacked on the last pair of runs with one run in the bottom of the 4th and the final run came across in the 6th.

Their victory sets up a showdown between Dixie County and Fort White in the state semifinal contest. The winner will play in the state championship game on May 19.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
A Marion County teacher is accused of using drugs on the grounds of an elementary school....
Marion County elementary school teacher accused of bringing drugs to school

Latest News

Regan Walsh bats during the Gators' game against the Kentucky Wildcats at the 2022 SEC...
Gator softball team falls to Arkansas in SEC tourney semis, 4-1
Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex, Friday
Gator men’s tennis team rolls into NCAA quarterfinals, beats UNC, 4-0
Gators improve to 12-13 in SEC
UF baseball team opens series at Missouri with a bang, 13-1
P.K. Yonge School, Friday
P.K. Yonge soccer player Sally Schackow signs with Eastern Florida State College