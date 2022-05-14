Region baseball playoff round-up: Fort White wins first region title in school history

(WCJB) - The Fort White baseball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit, on the road, to edge Lafayette 3-2 in the Class 1A Region championship game to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

After trailing 2-0 all the way until the top of the 6th, Tucker Hardee mashed a solo home run over the right field fence to cut the deficit to 2-1. Once the tying run came across, Daniel Gonzalez hit a slow chopper to short with two outs and beat the throw to first as Clayton Fleming touched home to give the Indians the eventual game-winning run. Fort White will appear in the state final four for the first time as a program.

In the other Class 1A Region title game, Dixie County hammered Chiefland 9-1. The Bears scored a run in five of the seven innings. They had built a dominant 7-0 lead by the bottom of the 3rd, and tacked on the last pair of runs with one run in the bottom of the 4th and the final run came across in the 6th.

Their victory sets up a showdown between Dixie County and Fort White in the state semifinal contest. The winner will play in the state championship game on May 19.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.