Sheriff Watson agrees to give deputies $1,000 bonus due to inflation

Clovis Watson Jr
Clovis Watson Jr(Ruelle Fludd)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies will receive the bonus approved by county commissioners after the union representing deputies worked out a deal with Sheriff Clovis Watson, according to a letter from the union.

TV20 obtained a letter sent by the Police Benevolent Association to union members about the bonus. The letter informs members the sheriff and union signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the money. The sheriff’s office will assume the tax burden of the bonus.

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners approved a $1,000 bonus for all county employees due to the rise in inflation.

Sheriff Watson and the union have been negotiating a new collective bargaining contract for months. According to the letter, they are set to meet again next week.

