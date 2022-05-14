Sheriff Watson agrees to give deputies $1,000 bonus due to inflation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies will receive the bonus approved by county commissioners after the union representing deputies worked out a deal with Sheriff Clovis Watson, according to a letter from the union.

TV20 obtained a letter sent by the Police Benevolent Association to union members about the bonus. The letter informs members the sheriff and union signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the money. The sheriff’s office will assume the tax burden of the bonus.

RELATED STORY: ASO officials back at table with Police Benevolent Association for negotiations

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners approved a $1,000 bonus for all county employees due to the rise in inflation.

Sheriff Watson and the union have been negotiating a new collective bargaining contract for months. According to the letter, they are set to meet again next week.

RELATED STORY: NCFL PBA suing Sheriff Watson, claiming ‘lack of good faith’ in bargaining talks

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.