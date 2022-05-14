Two men are accusing a Gainesville nightspot, saying the bar’s security guard assaulted them

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It is just terrifying when it actually happens to you”, it started with a Facebook post from Christian Acevado saying he went into the bathroom stall at The Social at Midtown to check on his partner, Carlos Zaragosa on Cinco De Mayo.

“We were drinking a bit and from one point to another it just got really violent”, Acevado says a security guard assaulted him, dragged him down the stairs then threw him out.

He and Zaragosa say they have injuries including a bulging disc in Acevado’s spine.

“There was no verbal warning. Nothing was spoken to us it just got physical and violent from the get go” said Zaragosa.

They have contacted a lawyer and he has sent The Social certified letters asking that any surveillance footage or recordings of that night be saved and asked for The Social’s liability insurer’s information.

“I just want everything to come to justice and I want everyone to understand and know that something like this won’t be hidden, won’t be swept under the rug” said Zaragosa.

General manager Felicia Suarez-Rogers, said she is openly homosexual and apologized for someone being injured but says anytime two people are found to be in stall together it is usually associated with sex, drugs, or intoxication. So the restaurant has a policy against it.

Bar owner, Rob Zeller, says The Social has a firm policy and a long history of welcoming employees and guests from all walks of life regardless of race, creed, or sexual orientation and will continue to do so.

Gainesville police officials say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

