UF baseball team opens series at Missouri with a bang, 13-1

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WCJB) -The Florida baseball team stayed hot, pounding last place Missouri on the road Friday, 13-1 for the Gators’ sixth straight win. Florida improves to 12-13 in SEC play (31-18 overall).

After falling behind 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the Gators jumped on the Tigers, scoring their first six runs on just three swings of the bat: Colby Halter’s two-run homer in the top of the second, Josh Rivera’s two-run blast in the third, and BT Riopelle’s two-run single in the fourth.

Up 7-1 to start the fifth inning, Florida added five more runs. Jac Caglianone and Wyatt Langford also homered for Florida. Langford now owns 17 homers on the year.

Brandon Sproat started and lasted a career-high six and two thirds innings, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out seven. The two teams continue their series Saturday at 3 p.m.

