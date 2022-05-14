Advertisement

UF baseball team opens series at Missouri with a bang, 13-1

Sproat pitches into the seventh inning as Florida rolls
Gators improve to 12-13 in SEC
Gators improve to 12-13 in SEC(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WCJB) -The Florida baseball team stayed hot, pounding last place Missouri on the road Friday, 13-1 for the Gators’ sixth straight win. Florida improves to 12-13 in SEC play (31-18 overall).

After falling behind 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the Gators jumped on the Tigers, scoring their first six runs on just three swings of the bat: Colby Halter’s two-run homer in the top of the second, Josh Rivera’s two-run blast in the third, and BT Riopelle’s two-run single in the fourth.

Up 7-1 to start the fifth inning, Florida added five more runs. Jac Caglianone and Wyatt Langford also homered for Florida. Langford now owns 17 homers on the year.

Brandon Sproat started and lasted a career-high six and two thirds innings, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out seven. The two teams continue their series Saturday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
A Marion County teacher is accused of using drugs on the grounds of an elementary school....
Marion County elementary school teacher accused of bringing drugs to school

Latest News

Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex, Friday
Gator men’s tennis team rolls into NCAA quarterfinals, beats UNC, 4-0
P.K. Yonge School, Friday
P.K. Yonge soccer player Sally Schackow signs with Eastern Florida State College
Gators take down Bears, 19-12
Gator lacrosse team advances in NCAA tourney, beats Mercer, 19-12
P.K. Yonge School, Thursday
P.K. Yonge sprinter running off to DII college program