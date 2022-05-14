Advertisement

UF’s Century Tower glows blue to honor the passing of an officer

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Century Tower on the University of Florida’s campus glowed blue Friday night for a reason.

The University of Florida police department lit up the tower beginning around 8:30 pm to honor the life of the department’s first black officer, Jerald Williams.

He moved to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and then retired from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

His daughter was on campus to watch the tower light up.

Williams died this month, at the age of 81.

His funeral will be held on Saturday.

