Advertisement

Authorities: Multiple people shot at California church

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were shot Sunday at a church in Southern California, authorities said.

The shooting happened at an unnamed church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the department said.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
Holly Heights Shooting
Breaking: Two injured, two detained after shooting in Holly Heights
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
BREAKING: Gilchrist County deputies arrest student in connection with bomb threats

Latest News

Ten people are dead after what officials are calling a racially motivated mass shooting at a...
GRAPHIC: Authorities call Buffalo mass shooting an 'absolute racist hate crime'
Police lights file graphic.
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
‘Hero’ guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims