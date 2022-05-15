FHSAA State Track & Field: Class 4A Results

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The fourth and final day of the Florida high school state track and field championships ended with some members of the Buchholz team earning some hardware.

In Class 4A, both the boys and girls 4x800 relay teams finished in the top three.

In the girls event, the Bobcats team entered the competition with the third best qualifying time of 9:44, but in the championship heat, the girls came alive and crossed the finish line with a mark of 9:26. By shattering their qualifying time by 18 seconds, they were able to post a second-place finish and take home the silver medal.

As for the boys, they also came in second place and beat their qualifying time to do it. The Bobcats ran just the eighth fastest time in the qualifying stage, while the Ocala-based team from West Port High School had the fifth fastest mark. However, by the end of the race, it was Buchholz who ran across the finish line with a time of 7:52, while the Wolfpack squad ended up coming in sixth place - five seconds behind the Bobcats.

As for the individual portion, once again, it was a Buchholz runner finishing in the top-3. Emerson Miller outdid his qualifying time of 9:24 in the boys 3200 meters by seven whole seconds to come in third place and take home a bronze medal for his effort.

