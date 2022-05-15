Advertisement

Florida lacrosse beats Jacksonville to advance to NCAA Quarterfinals

Gators 12-1 all-time against Dolphins
Florida lacrosse celebrates after winning a match at Dizney Stadium.
(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida lacrosse team used a dominant first quarter to bury Jacksonville in a hole they never could climb out of to win their second round match of NCAA Lacrosse Tournament.

The Gators (17-4) outscored the Dolphins (14-5) 5-1 in the opening period to build their advantage, before tacking on 10 more goals en route to beating their in-state rival 15-10 for the second time this season.

The two teams traded goals in the first 90 seconds before Eagan Paisley started a run of four unanswered goals for the orange and blue.

In the second quarter, the Dolphins opened with back-to-back goals to shrink the score to 5-3. However, Florida answered back with five more goals in the frame, with three of them being scored in-a-row by Danielle Pavinelli. Her offensive explosion pushed the orange and blue’s lead to 10-4.

Over the final two quarters, Florida would add another five goals to put the contest out of reach.

The victory moves the Gators to 12-1 all-time against the Dolphins and sets up a showdown with Maryland in the quarterfinals.

