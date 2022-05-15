Florida women’s track and field team claim SEC Outdoor team title

OXFORD, MS. (WCJB) - On the third and final day of the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships, the Florida women’s team outshined the competition to claim the title.

Jasmine Moore helped get the Gators off on the right foot. Moore launched herself an incredible 47′5 in the women’s triple jump to take home the gold medal. She joins fellow Gators Yanis David and Shara Proctor as the only women’s track and field athletes in the history of the SEC to win four conference titles in the horizontal jumps in the same year.

Moore’s teammate, Natricia Hooper finished in second place in the women’s triple jump, helping Florida to continue to earn points toward the team total.

Distance runner Imogen Barrett ran down the field and then ran away from it in the women’s 800 meters. She crossed the finish line first in a time of 2:01.42 to take gold. Teammate Gabrielle Wilkinson also placed third for a bronze podium finish.

In the 400 meter hurdles, Anna Hall earned a silver medal, and coming in a few spots behind her was teammate Vanessa Watson.

Talitha Diggs posted a personal best time of 22.64 in the 200 meters. Her time was also good enough for a bronze medal.

Parker Valby delivered another impressive performance by setting the school record in the 5,000 meters as she recorded a second place finish with a time of 15:32.41.

Entering the final event of the night, Florida had a team total of 103 points, followed closely by Arkansas with 97, and LSU with 96.5. The Gators needed to finish in fourth place or better in the women’s 4x400 relay.

The quartet of Taylor Manson, Sterling Lester, Doneisha Anderson, and Talitha Diggs posted a fifth place finish to earn four vital points and give Florida the conference title.

