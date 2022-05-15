Advertisement

Fort White man arrested after brawl with Walmart manager

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort White man was arrested after Gainesville police say he started a fight with a Walmart manager.

Gainesville police officials say that 50-year-old Duane Tolley was the aggressor in a fight with the manager at the Butler Plaza Walmart.

Police say the manager defended himself by tackling and restraining Tolley until authorities arrived.

Officers say Tolley was still making threats while being transported after his arrest.

Tolley is charged with brawling, disorderly conduct, and breaching the peace.

