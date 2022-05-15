Gainesville woman charged with battery and abuse of a child

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman was arrested after Alachua County Deputies say she beat up two women in their home.

Deputies report that 23-year-old April Roberts was at the home of a mother and daughter in southwest Gainesville.

They say Roberts grabbed the mother by the neck, who is 19 years old.

The teenage victim escaped with her daughter and was left with major injuries according to deputies.

Roberts is being charged with battery and abuse of a child without bodily harm.

