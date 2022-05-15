Gators Baseball loses grip on lead to fall 5-3 to Tigers

COLUMBIA, MO. (WCJB) - For the first time since the 2015 season, the Florida baseball team lost a game to Missouri.

The Gators (31-19) gave up a three-run homer to Torin Montgomery in the bottom of the 5th, to fall behind 4-3 and never recovered, they lost 5-3 to the Tigers (26-21) to even their Southeastern Conference series at one game a piece.

B.T. Riopell drove in all three runs for the orange and blue in the contest. He brought in the first run of the game with an rbi single in the top of the 1st that scored leadoff hitter Wyatt Langford. In the top of the 3rd, Riopelle launched a ball off the center field fence for an rbi double to bring home Sterlin Thompson, which gave Florida a 2-0 lead.

Riopelle’s last rbi came in the top of the 5th, when he hit a sacrifice fly out to center field that was deep enough for Langford to tag and score from third base.

Despite his best effort, the Gators pitching just couldn’t hold on to their lead. Starter Brandon Neely only allowed one run through four innings of work, but in the bottom of the 5th, with his team leading 3-1, Neely gave up a three-run homer to Montgomery that surrendered the lead for good.

The Tigers were able to tack on one more run in the bottom of the 8th, as Josh Day singled off Ryan Slater to push Mizzou’s advantage to 5-3.

Florida’s loss snaps their six game winning streak on the season and a 16 game winning streak against Missouri. The series now comes down to Sunday. The winner of that contest will claim the series.

