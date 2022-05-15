The Harlem Legends show off their hoop skills for an audience in Trenton

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Harlem Legends, past players of the Globetrotters packed Trenton High School to show kids and fans their hoop skills.

They played a game against local business owners, teachers, and leaders from Gilchrist County.

Legends like Michael Douglas and Ty Brown put on a show to raise awareness for Douglas’s foundation which dedicates itself to providing positive messages and activities for people of all ages.

“I traveled to over 100 countries but when I come to small towns but when we come to small towns across America who don’t get as much entertainment as the larger cities it really is a special time because we get to bring the entertainment in,” said Douglas.

Harlem legends also signed autographs for the kids, played tricks, and danced.

