Advertisement

The Harlem Legends show off their hoop skills for an audience in Trenton

By Taylor Simpson
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Harlem Legends, past players of the Globetrotters packed Trenton High School to show kids and fans their hoop skills.

They played a game against local business owners, teachers, and leaders from Gilchrist County.

Legends like Michael Douglas and Ty Brown put on a show to raise awareness for Douglas’s foundation which dedicates itself to providing positive messages and activities for people of all ages.

“I traveled to over 100 countries but when I come to small towns but when we come to small towns across America who don’t get as much entertainment as the larger cities it really is a special time because we get to bring the entertainment in,” said Douglas.

Harlem legends also signed autographs for the kids, played tricks, and danced.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
Holly Heights Shooting
Breaking: Two injured, two detained after shooting in Holly Heights

Latest News

Residents in Levy County help clean up the streets of Bronson
Residents in Levy County help cleanup the streets of Bronson
The Harlem Legends show off their hoop skills for an audience in Trenton
The Harlem Legends show off their hoop skills for an attendance in Trenton
Volunteers helped clean up the streets from trash and debris.
Residents in Levy County help clean up the streets of Bronson
Alachua County Historical Commission seeking candidates to fill vacant position
Alachua County announces CHOICES grant program