The housing market continues to increase as residents toured homes at the 64th annual Parade of Homes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Throughout Gainesville and Lake City the annual Parade of Homes gave home buyers a prospective of the competitive mortgage market.

“Over the course of the last couple of years a lot of people have decided since that can work from home and live anywhere they’re migrating to small communities where they have a little more of a quality of life and their dollars go a little bit further,” said realtor Alex Henry.

According to a recent study by tech company MoveBuddha, Ocala is on the top of the list in Florida with 594 moves calling Ocala home as compared to Gainesville with only 94 moves.

Realtor Chessie Flanders said it’s been difficult for some people to buy homes.

“More homes are moving in the market right now than we’ve seen in years, but it’s still difficult sometimes for those entry level folks to get into homes or as people are moving and their jobs are changing.”

One reason is because homes are being built at a slower rate than the amount of people moving. That’s why builders are creating new unique subdivisions like Flint Rock Agrihood to attract home buyers.

“A larger portion of the property will be conservation area, green spaces as well as community gardens,” said Henry.

Henry added as homes are being built they’re also being purchased quickly.

“It’s rare that you see a house on the market more than a week because it just gets snapped up so quickly. You’re still seeing a lot of multiple offers situations for buyers so they have to be very completive.”

The Parade of Homes will continue into next weekend from starting at 12pm to 5.

