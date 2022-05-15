Region baseball playoff round-up: Suwannee into Class 4A Region title game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The playoff picture became a little clearer in high school baseball on Saturday.

Despite having the opportunity to host the Class 3A Region semifinal, Trinity Catholic couldn’t get by Fernandina Beach and fell 5-2 at home to end their season. The Celtics entered the contest with an 8-4 record at home, while the Pirates traveled to Ocala with a solid road mark of 8-3 in road contests this season. Even though Trinity Catholic had outscored its opponents by 80 runs this spring, before this game, it was Fernandina Beach who outscored them to move one step closer to a state championship.

In Class 4A, Suwannee was able to top Clay for the second time this season, as the Bulldogs edged the Blue Devils 2-1 to set up a Region championship bout with Bishop Kenny on Tuesday, May 17. These two teams previously met back in late April, with Suwannee pounding Clay 14-2. While the final score was a whole lot closer than the first meeting, it still concluded with a Bulldogs victory and another step toward playing in Fort Myers.

