Residents in Levy County help clean up the streets of Bronson

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Volunteers across the Town of Bronson joined together to beautify the streets.

Residents met up at the town hall this morning and from there they collected trash and debris from side streets and roads. They also re-painted fire hydrants.

The public works director identified 23 roads throughout the town that needed the most work. So volunteers focused most of their attention on cleaning those streets.

“This is actually a conversation piece that came out of that committee, it would be really nice if we could get residents to come to clean up the side of the roads every now and then. It’s great that we were able to partner with GFL to deliver the roll-off containers because people have tired that they need to get rid of and they never know what to do with that,” said city manager Sue Beaudet.

Residents have until Monday to throw away any furniture, tires, or appliances in the dumpsters behind the town hall.

