The StabbaTones Chorus performs Jewish songs in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The choral music of the Jewish people in North Central Florida was performed with a purpose.

It was hosted at the Highlands Presbyterian Community Church this Sunday afternoon. The music group, known as the, ShabbaTones played a variety of tunes popular in the Jewish culture.

A professional string quartet and a special guest vocalist all performed Yiddish favorites.

“Those of us who have sang with Dr. Kesling for years know that we have to learn how to sing in many different languages which we do because the Jewish people lived in many different countries and different continents and so the music is in many different languages,” said Richard Sadove.

The musicians perform ancient to modern day Jewish music to preserve the culture reflected in their songs.

