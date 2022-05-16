Alachua County Commissioner Mary Alford resigns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mary Alford has resigned from the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners after accusations she lives in the wrong district.

According to the records from the Alachua County Property Appraiser’s Office, Alford owns a property at 1904 E University Ave. That property is in district four, not district one which she represents.

On her election paperwork, Alford listed an apartment at 5208 SW 91 Way as her address which is in district one.

Alford submitted her resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday. In the letter, she says she was honored to serve as commissioner but has had challenges over the last few years.

“I have had a singularly challenging few years, including several deaths in my family,” said Alford in the letter.

According to a memo from Alachua County Attorney Sylvia Torres, the governor will have the ability to appoint a commissioner to fill the vacancy in district one until Nov. 15, 2022. District One will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

“In the meantime, the Board has four incumbent members and can continue to act. Three members will continue to be needed to make quorum,” said Torres in the memo.

