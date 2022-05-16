Alachua Fire burns through trailer with no injuries

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY Fla. (WCJB) - There are no injuries after a fire burned through a trailer in Alachua.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue officials, the trailer was located at 102nd Avenue and is a total loss.

Crews with Alachua County Fire Rescue along with high springs and Newberry Fire Rescue responded yesterday evening.

The trailer is believed to be unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

