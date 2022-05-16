Advertisement

Alachua Fire burns through trailer with no injuries

A fire burned through a trailer in Alachua.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY Fla. (WCJB) - There are no injuries after a fire burned through a trailer in Alachua.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue officials, the trailer was located at 102nd Avenue and is a total loss.

Crews with Alachua County Fire Rescue along with high springs and Newberry Fire Rescue responded yesterday evening.

The trailer is believed to be unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

