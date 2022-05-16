Florida softball to host Regional round of NCAA Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The journey for a third national title for Florida softball will begin in Gainesville.

On Sunday, the NCAA Tournament selection committee chose the Gators as the No. 14 seed in the 64-team field. The road to Omaha will start at home for the orange and blue, as they will host the Regional round of competition.

The other three teams in their region are Canisius, Georgia Tech, and Wisconsin. Florida will face Canisius first in the double elimination format.

Last season, the Gators were the No. 4 seed and after breezing through the likes of South Florida and South Alabama in Regional action, lost back-to-back games to Southeastern Conference rival, Georgia, at home in the Super Regionals to get knocked out of the tournament.

This year, Florida is one of a dozen teams from the SEC in pursuit of a national championship. It’s the most represented conference by at least five schools, as the PAC-12 has the second most teams in the field with seven.

The postseason action kicks off at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium on Friday, May 20.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.