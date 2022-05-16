Advertisement

Florida softball to host Regional round of NCAA Tournament

Gators selected as No. 14 seed
Cheyenne Lindsey, Reagan Walsh, and Skylar Wallace greeting Charla Echols at the home plate...
Cheyenne Lindsey, Reagan Walsh, and Skylar Wallace greeting Charla Echols at the home plate during The UCF Knights Classic softball tournament vs. James Madison on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Terrance Coakley)(Terrance Coakley | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The journey for a third national title for Florida softball will begin in Gainesville.

On Sunday, the NCAA Tournament selection committee chose the Gators as the No. 14 seed in the 64-team field. The road to Omaha will start at home for the orange and blue, as they will host the Regional round of competition.

The other three teams in their region are Canisius, Georgia Tech, and Wisconsin. Florida will face Canisius first in the double elimination format.

Last season, the Gators were the No. 4 seed and after breezing through the likes of South Florida and South Alabama in Regional action, lost back-to-back games to Southeastern Conference rival, Georgia, at home in the Super Regionals to get knocked out of the tournament.

This year, Florida is one of a dozen teams from the SEC in pursuit of a national championship. It’s the most represented conference by at least five schools, as the PAC-12 has the second most teams in the field with seven.

The postseason action kicks off at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium on Friday, May 20.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
Holly Heights Shooting
Breaking: Two injured, two detained after shooting in Holly Heights
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
BREAKING: Gilchrist County deputies arrest student in connection with bomb threats

Latest News

Florida infielder Josh Rivera stands in the infield of Florida Ballpark.
Gators top Tigers to win third consecutive conference baseball series
Florida lacrosse celebrates after winning a match at Dizney Stadium.
Florida lacrosse beats Jacksonville to advance to NCAA Quarterfinals
Florida Women's Track & Field long jumpers Jasmine Moore and Claire Bryant stand on the track...
Florida women’s track and field team claim SEC Outdoor team title
Florida Gators baseball players gather together during warm ups at Florida Ballpark.
Gators Baseball loses grip on lead to fall 5-3 to Tigers