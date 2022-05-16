Advertisement

Gainesville Mayor is sick with COVID- Affordable Housing Workshop has been postponed

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City meetings are postponed. This is because several Gainesville city leaders have COVID.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe was the first to say he was sick. He tested positive again this morning, but said his cough and fever are gone.

We have also confirmed two others on the commission caught the disease. Commissioner Harvey ward and David Arreola have tested positive.

Meetings for May 16th will be held at a later date. The Affordable Housing Workshops for May 17th and 21st will also be held in June.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville woman charged with battery and abuse of a child

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
Holly Heights Shooting
Breaking: Two injured, two detained after shooting in Holly Heights

Latest News

Gun Safety Workshop for women in Gainesville
Gainesville members learned Gun Safety at local event
Gun Safety Workshop for women in Gainesville
Gainesville residents got a lesson in Gun Safety
Nobody was injured
Alachua Fire burns through trailer with no injuries
Nobody was injured
A fire burned through a trailer in Alachua.