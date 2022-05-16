Gainesville Mayor is sick with COVID- Affordable Housing Workshop has been postponed

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City meetings are postponed. This is because several Gainesville city leaders have COVID.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe was the first to say he was sick. He tested positive again this morning, but said his cough and fever are gone.

We have also confirmed two others on the commission caught the disease. Commissioner Harvey ward and David Arreola have tested positive.

Meetings for May 16th will be held at a later date. The Affordable Housing Workshops for May 17th and 21st will also be held in June.

