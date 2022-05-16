Gainesville members learned Gun Safety at local event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two instructors spoke about ways women can protect themselves in dangerous situations.

Defense instructor Ben Zaharias says since women have smaller body frames than men it is imperative they know multiple defense tactics.

Zaharias told TV20, “Women have a lot more things going on than men do. When they are multitasking, sometimes a predator will see them and try to do something. So, it’s always nice to help people defend themselves and carry out the 5 A’s. These are awareness, alertness, avoidance, assessment, and action.”

One woman says that it’s important now more than ever for her to have the courage to carry a gun, especially with the shooting that happened in Buffalo, New York.

One member of the club, Craitecia Boyd, said “I want to be able to get to the point where I am able to carry my weapon on me so that I am not a victim and I am able to use my gun and take action when things like that threaten me or my family.”

