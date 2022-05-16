Advertisement

Gainesville members learned Gun Safety at local event

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two instructors spoke about ways women can protect themselves in dangerous situations.

Defense instructor Ben Zaharias says since women have smaller body frames than men it is imperative they know multiple defense tactics.

Zaharias told TV20,  “Women have a lot more things going on than men do. When they are multitasking, sometimes a predator will see them and try to do something. So, it’s always nice to help people defend themselves and carry out the 5 A’s. These are awareness, alertness, avoidance, assessment, and action.”

One woman says that it’s important now more than ever for her to have the courage to carry a gun, especially with the shooting that happened in Buffalo, New York.

One member of the club, Craitecia Boyd, said “I want to be able to get to the point where I am able to carry my weapon on me so that I am not a victim and I am able to use my gun and take action when things like that threaten me or my family.”

For more information on the club and future events, click here.

https://www.agirlandagun.org/cat/fl-gainesville/

TRENDING STORY: Police: Buffalo gunman aimed to keep killing if he got away

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
Holly Heights Shooting
Breaking: Two injured, two detained after shooting in Holly Heights

Latest News

Gun Safety Workshop for women in Gainesville
Gainesville residents got a lesson in Gun Safety
Nobody was injured
Alachua Fire burns through trailer with no injuries
Affordable Housing Workshop has been pushed to June
Gainesville Mayor is sick with COVID- Affordable Housing Workshop has been postponed
Nobody was injured
A fire burned through a trailer in Alachua.