The Gainesville Milton Lewis Young Marines won the Enrique “Kiki” Camerena award for the 2nd straight year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the 2nd year in a row, The Gainesville Milton Lewis Young Marines won the Enrique “Kiki” Camerena award.

The National DEA Administration executive board selected Milton Lewis’ Young Marines.

They are being recognized for their efforts in reaching out to the community along with their awareness and knowledge of all types of drugs and dangers.

