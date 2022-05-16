Gators top Tigers to win third consecutive conference baseball series

COLUMBIA, MO. (WCJB) - Josh Rivera’s two-run home run in the top of the 5th helped pull Florida even with Missouri, before Kris Armstrong singled with the bases loaded in the top of the 6th to help the Gators (32-19) edge the Tigers (26-22) 4-3 and claim their consecutive Southeastern Conference series.

Nick Pogue took the hill for the orange and blue, and didn’t allow a hit or run through the first three innings. However, in the bottom of the 4th, Pogue gave up back-to-back home runs to start the frame and allow the black and gold to go in front, 2-0.

The Tigers didn’t keep their lead long, though. Rivera stepped to the plate in the top of the 5th with one out and proceeded to blast a two-run home run over the left center field fence to tie the game. it was his eighth home run of the season.

The very next inning, Florida found itself with a golden opportunity to take the lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Kris Armstrong hit a flare into shallow center field, Missouri shortstop Josh Day leapt and dove for the ball, but it just missed the edge of his outstretched glove and fell to the grass for a two-run single. Those were the final runs the Gators produced, but it would be all they needed.

Pogue would surrender one run in the bottom of the 7th, off a single to back up the middle to cut the lead to one run, but relievers Blake Purnell and Ryan Slater combined to shutdown the Tigers the rest of the way.

The victory moves Florida to 9-2 in its last 11 games and puts the team at 4-4 in conference series this season.

