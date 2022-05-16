Advertisement

Hats, Hearts & Handbags Fundraiser supports empowering young girls

By Amber Pellicone
May. 16, 2022
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The most fashionable hats and hands bags will be sported Thursday for a good cause.

It’s all part of Girls Place, Inc.’s biggest fundraiser Hats, Hearts and Hand bags. Money raised from the event will support the non-profit’s programs and mission of empowering young girls.

Operations Director Tara Counts said this is an opportunity for participants to invest in the communities next generation of women.

“We hope people feel good at the end of the day and that their investment in the community and organization is empowering for them and the girls they are supporting.”

This is the first time the event will be held since 2019. TV20 is proud to be participating in the event.

