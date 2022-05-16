Marian Glovina Williams will be in court for a case management hearing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marian Glovina Williams is appearing in court for a case management hearing.

Williams is being charged with negligent manslaughter in the death of Delia Young.

Delia’s remains were found in a field north of the city of Alachua.

Her aunt, Valerie Young, was arrested along with Williams.

Valerie Young is charged with homicide, aggravated child abuse, and destroying evidence.

