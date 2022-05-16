Advertisement

Marian Glovina Williams will be in court for a case management hearing

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marian Glovina Williams is appearing in court for a case management hearing.

Williams is being charged with negligent manslaughter in the death of Delia Young.

Delia’s remains were found in a field north of the city of Alachua.

Her aunt, Valerie Young, was arrested along with Williams.

Valerie Young is charged with homicide, aggravated child abuse, and destroying evidence.

